Alabama’s COVID-19 cases climb to 68

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is updating the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state from 51 to 68, as of Thursday morning.
These are the numbers by county:
- Baldwin- 1 (unchanged)
- Calhoun- 1 (unchanged)
- Elmore- 5 (up by 1)
- Lee- 10 (up by 2)
- Jefferson- 31 (up by 6)
- Limestone- 1 (unchanged)
- Madison- 1 (unchanged)
- Montgomery- 2 (unchanged)
- Shelby- 8 (up by 4)
- St. Clair- 1 (unchanged)
- Tuscaloosa- 4 (up by 1)
- Walker – 1 (up by 1)
Total: 68
Total deaths: 0
According to UAB Hospital there are three main points hospitals and healthcare providers want all of us to know:
- If you think you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, call your doctor first. Do not go to the doctor’s office unless you need immediate care. You do not want to expose others to your illness and if you are well, you do not want to be exposed to someone else. Stay home unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
- Do not go to the emergency room unless you require critical, immediate care. Emergency rooms need to serve those with the most critical needs. Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
- There is a national blood shortage. If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood as soon as possible. Contact the Red Cross to find out where to donate and how to schedule an appointment.
You can also contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.