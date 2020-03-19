Baptist Health to reschedule elective procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In an effort to continue to protect the community from COVID-19, Baptist Health is rescheduling elective procedures.
Baptist Health says it has further streamlined visiting hours and made necessary scheduling decisions. Based on those decisions, the following updates apply to elective surgical and outpatient procedures:
- As of Friday, elective procedures that can be rescheduled without adversely impacting patient outcomes will be rescheduled at Baptist Medical Center South.
- As of Monday, elective procedures that can be rescheduled without adversely impacting patient outcomes will be rescheduled at Baptist Medical Center East and Prattville Baptist.
Baptist says an elective procedure can be defined as any procedure that can be rescheduled without life-threatening implications or permanent dysfunction of organ systems or limbs.
Rescheduling will be done at a minimum of three weeks and will be handled on a case-by-case basis with direct physician oversight.
