Baptist shares data on first 3 days of drive-up COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting data on how many people are using the new drive-up COVID-19 testing location set up this week by Baptist Health in Montgomery.
According to Baptist Health, over the first three days, more than 2,700 calls have come in. There have been 242 drive-ups, and labs have been conducted on 72 cases.
As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health was reporting 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 51 the previous afternoon. There have only been two confirmed cases in Montgomery County, and Baptist has said one patient has since been treated and released.
The Montgomery testing site is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily at 2936 Marti Lane in Montgomery but is available by appointment only.
Patients who have symptoms or have been exposed must call 334-747-0150 and make an appointment before going to the testing site. Hospital staff are stressing that you DO NOT show up at the emergency room or a health care facility without calling ahead.
Patients are tested in their cars, which will alleviate the risk of transmission on the hospital’s main campus and local offices.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
