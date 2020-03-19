2 charged in Lowndes County bank robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested in connection to bank robberies in Lowndes County.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter McPherson and Bennie Carpenter have been charged with first-degree robbery. The robberies happened on Feb. 28 at Bancorp South in Hayneville and on March 2 at First Citizens Bank in Fort Deposit.
The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, made the arrests.
McPherson was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Carpenter is being held at the Crenshaw County Jail pending transfer to the Lowndes County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.