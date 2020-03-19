Close to record-breaking warmth today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have the past couple of days have felt warmer than normal by mid-March standards? You’re right... upper 70s and low 80s have been easy to come by the past several afternoons, and that’s a good 10 degree above normal for this time of year. As we get ready to wrap up winter and officially head into spring later on today, it looks like Mother Nature will continue to provide plenty of warm, and it could be close to record territory...