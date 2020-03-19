Close to record-breaking warmth today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have the past couple of days have felt warmer than normal by mid-March standards? You’re right... upper 70s and low 80s have been easy to come by the past several afternoons, and that’s a good 10 degree above normal for this time of year. As we get ready to wrap up winter and officially head into spring later on today, it looks like Mother Nature will continue to provide plenty of warm, and it could be close to record territory...
Wednesday’s highs were in the low and even mid 80s statewide; expect more of the same for Thursday, or perhaps even a little more heat - we’re projecting an average high around 86°. That’s 16 degrees warmer than our average high temperature for this time of year - definitely Spring-like and only a few degrees away from the record 88° set back in 2012!
Coincidentally, the Spring Equinox is Thursday night, marking the official arrival of spring.
Our mostly dry streak comes to an end Friday. A cold front brings rain and thunderstorms through the area later in the day... at first it’s isolated wet weather, but then rain and rumbles could linger through the evening and into early Saturday. Cooler air starts to flow into the state by the start of the weekend, but then by Sunday, a warm-front will lift into Alabama, likely kicking off another pattern of unsettled weather.
