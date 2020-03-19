2 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Alabama nursing homes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two nursing homes in Alabama are now reporting positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
“One involves a nursing home resident, and the other involves an employee,” said ANHA President and CEO Brandon Farmer. “Both are receiving the medical care they need and are isolated from others. We hope both will make a full recovery.”
While the exact facilities have not been identified, both are in the Birmingham/Jefferson County area, according to ANHA Communications Director John Matson.
Positive tests at nursing homes are especially concerning, as COVID-19 cases have been shown to be particularly dangerous among elderly populations and those with underlying health issues.
Among the nation’s first cases of the coronavirus pandemic were residents of Washington state nursing homes where at least two dozen have died. And in Illinois, a single nursing home is reporting at 42 positive cases, as of Wednesday, with testing being done on at least 200.
ANHA says the two confirmed cases at its facilities show the process of screening staff and residents is working and that staff members at both nursing homes followed the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19, taking immediate action.
Residents, families and staff members were notified and public health officials were contacted, ANHA said.
Currently, Alabama nursing homes are banning visitors except in cases of medical necessity or for end-of-life situations. Those visitors, as well as all employees, but be screened before entry.
ANHA represents about 94 percent of Alabama’s 231 nursing homes. The state has approximately 24,500 nursing home residents or short-term rehab patients.
As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 cases of COVID-19, but no deaths.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
