Elmore County teacher tests positive for COVID-19

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County Public Schools teacher tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent Richard Dennis confirmed in a letter to schools Thursday.
The teacher informed the school district Wednesday that she had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The superintendent said they don’t know when the teacher contracted the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health advised the school district to contact everyone who may have been in contact with the teacher in the last two weeks.
“Therefore, out of our responsibility to students and employees, we are sending this notification to inform you that students attending Wetumpka Elementary, Wetumpka Middle, Wetumpka High, Redland, Eclectic Elementary and Elmore County High Schools may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this teacher,” Dennis’ letter said.
The teacher works individually with certain students but was at each school in the two weeks before she showed symptoms.
Administrators will contact the parents of students who had direct contact with the teacher.
As of Thursday morning, there were 68 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, including five in Elmore County.
You can also contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
