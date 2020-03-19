Finding a Furr-ever home at the Montgomery Humane Society

“Taking them into the foster program means you’re taking them into your home for a short period,” said Tears. “It could be two weeks, or with this coronavirus, maybe a month. You just keep them healthy and make them part of your family. If it works out, great - you’re welcome to adopt. If not, they’ll come back and we’ll continue to market them while they’re in your home, so it’s just a way to keep the animals out of here and lighten the load on our team.”