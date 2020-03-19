Finding a Furr-ever home at the Montgomery Humane Society

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but at the Montgomery Humane Society, there’s plenty of new tricks to be taught, and lots of puppy love to go around.
“This time of year is extremely busy: big spike in puppies, big spike in dogs running at large. It keeps us incredibly busy,” said Humane Society Executive Director Steven Tears. “We’re wide open trying to get them all altered and vetted and ready for adoption and finding homes. It’s a crazy time.”
During this time of quarantine, Tears is encouraging people to foster an animal.
“Taking them into the foster program means you’re taking them into your home for a short period,” said Tears. “It could be two weeks, or with this coronavirus, maybe a month. You just keep them healthy and make them part of your family. If it works out, great - you’re welcome to adopt. If not, they’ll come back and we’ll continue to market them while they’re in your home, so it’s just a way to keep the animals out of here and lighten the load on our team.”
Not only does fostering provide relief for volunteers, but it’s a dog-gone good time for the animals. And it could help them find their furr-ever home.
“When they’re in a home in a foster situation, if they come back, we have a lot of information like how they are with kids, how they do on a leash, did they try to dig out of the yard, did they chew anything. We get a lot more information, which makes them a lot more marketable.”
So, if you’ve been debating on adding a new member to your family, now is the purrrrr-fect time.
“If you’re gonna come [out] somewhere, we’d love it to be us,” said Tears. “We’ll help you, we’ll make the process as seamless as we can, and we’ll get you outta here back into your home in no time flat.”
The Montgomery Humane Society is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday through Saturday. For more information on fostering, adopting or how they are keeping things clean, you can visit their website.
