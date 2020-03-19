Lee County COVID-19 cases rise; city leaders remain calm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the coronavirus numbers continue to climb in Lee County, city leaders say that they’re remaining calm.
“We can only control we can control and what we can control is city services providing the protections that our community needs and our citizens need to make sure that everything’s okay,” said City of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
“I am not surprised that we have seven cases. I fully expect us to have more cases. You know, we have a large university with many, many students. And then, of course, we have a large international business community,” said City of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
According to the last update from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County is sitting at eight confirmed coronavirus cases, the second-highest number in the state.
“It’s going to be worse before it gets better. But now, today, today, if you haven’t started yet, start today by practicing social distancing, by making sure that you’re being extra careful by making sure that your hands are washed,” said Anders. “If we will be disciplined, and we will take heed to all the recommendations that are made made us by all the professionals, from healthcare to government, to all of our leaders, if we will do that for two or three weeks, I really believe that we can put this start begin to put this in the rearview mirror.”
“Most of our many of our restaurants are promoting their takeout or delivery service," said Fuller. “We have some supermarkets that do delivery, so there’s ways for folks to continue doing business and to have the things that they need to have for their home.”
Although this is a difficult time for the community, city leaders say Lee County residents are resilient.
“The sky is not falling. Yes, this is a serious matter. But we’ve gone through serious things before. And we’re going to be fine,” Fuller said.
The East Alabama Medical Center has opened a drive-thru testing facility of its own, an appointment is required.
To schedule an appointment at EAMC, you can call 334-528-SICK, discuss your symptoms and exposure, and then make an appointment. Hospital officials say they are testing eight people an hour at the site because of the limited amount of test kits.
