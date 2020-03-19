Man charged with attempted murder after standoff with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested after a standoff in Montgomery Wednesday has been identified.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Benjamin Baldwin, 39, is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours at the In Towne Suites on Richard Road off East South Boulevard.
Police say officers responded to the scene after receiving a call of a suicidal person, and upon approach, Baldwin fired multiple shots in their direction.
The facility was evacuated, and police said the man was removed without incident. No one was injured during the standoff.
Baldwin was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under no bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.