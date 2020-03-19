Man has life-threatening injuries after Montgomery shooting

A person suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 2200 block of E. South Blvd. in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 19, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has a life-threatening injury after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of E. South Blvd. after receiving a report of a person shot. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

