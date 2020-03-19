Man has life-threatening injuries after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has a life-threatening injury after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. officers and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of E. South Blvd. after receiving a report of a person shot. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
