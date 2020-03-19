Maxwell Air Force Base to close some of its gates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base has announced new measures amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
According to base officials, starting Friday until further notice, the Maxwell Boulevard gate (Maxwell’s main gate) will remain open but the Day Street and Kelly Street gates will close.
Also, the Congressman Dickinson Gate at Gunter Annex will remain open, but the Dalraida Street gate will close.
Base officials say the closures are meant to help mitigate the interactions between base visitors and security force members who man the gates.
Along with this, all non-essential missions have stopped, and all Air University courses are currently continuing online. No new students are coming to the base.
Maxwell schools on base are also following the guidance of Montgomery Public Schools and will remain closed until April 6.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to confirm cases of the coronavirus across the state.
State officials have announced a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
