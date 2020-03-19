Social distancing causing increase in deliveries

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - With more and more people spending time at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, delivery services are seeing an increase in orders.
“We’re doing more grocery deliveries right now and doing restaurant deliveries as well, grocery is definitely a big, big piece of what we’re offering,” FetchMe CEO, Harrison Evola, said.
For some Montgomery residents, social distancing means using services like Walmart pickup, to avoid going inside of the store.
“Well, when I tried to do Walmart pickup in Walmart delivery because of, you know, social distancing and self isolation, they had no pickup times available,” Jacqueline McNeilly said. “I checked for this week, and everything that week was blocked out in gray saying that they were unavailable.”
Jacqueline was eventually able to find a delivery service that works for her, but now drivers are taking extra precautions to make sure that they can delivers those goods safely.
“We’ve been doing what we call a no contact deliveries. So we’d give customers the opportunity to opt into this which is basically, we call our customers and we let them know we can drop the food at the door without the customers coming to the door," Evola said. "We have drivers with antibacterial wipes, we have drivers with hand sanitizers in their car as well. If need be, we do have masks as well.”
Evola says FetchMe is hiring more drivers to meet the increased delivery demand.
New statewide restrictions prohibit dining inside of any restaurants or bars, but ordering food to-go is still an option.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.