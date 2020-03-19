SUSCC: 2 students tested positive COVID-19

WADLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southern Union State Community College says two of its students have tested positive for COIVD-19.
At this time, SUSCC says those two students are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment. Out of caution, SUSCC says it will notify the instructor and all students in the infected students’ classes and ask them to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.
“Health and safety remain our number one priority. SUSCC is following medical protocols from state and national health authorities and has implemented recommended guidelines in relation to social distancing, hygiene, travel, and visits to the College,” the college said in a statement on its website.
Wednesday afternoon, the total number of cases in the state of Alabama increased to 51.
There are three main points hospitals and healthcare providers want all of us to know:
- If you think you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, call your doctor first. Do not go to the doctor’s office unless you need immediate care. You do not want to expose others to your illness and if you are well, you do not want to be exposed to someone else. Stay home unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
- Do not go to the emergency room unless you require critical, immediate care. Emergency rooms need to serve those with the most critical needs. Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
- There is a national blood shortage. If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood as soon as possible. Contact the Red Cross to find out where to donate and how to schedule an appointment.
You can also contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.