‘This is not a vacation’: Mayor Reed on coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke Thursday on how the city is handling this ever-changing situation.
Reed says he doesn’t describe this as the city’s new normal but a “now normal” and wants the public to have a sense of preparation, not panic.
“We’re looking at all the information truly on a minute by minute, hour by hour basis, and we’re making decisions based off of that and we’re trying to do, what’s in the best interest of the public health and public safety and everything that we do,” Reed said.
While Reed says he does not want residents to panic, he does want to stress that everyone should continue to observe recommendations by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC.
Reed says the city continues to encourage restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other places to limit the number of people inside to no more than 25. They are even looking at policies involving sanitation and first responders.
“We may be implementing some stronger guidelines on that before the end of the day because we want to make sure that we can try to hold on to some semblance of normalcy as much as we can,” Reed said.
The mayor also stressed this is not a vacation but a public health crisis.
“But we also again, want people to know that this is a very serious situation and just because you don’t see it as being serious right now, does not mean we’re not headed there,” Reed said.
As of Thursday morning, there were 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. ADPH updates the numbers online twice a day.
State officials have announced a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
