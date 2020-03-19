Virus prompts judge to release inmates with low bail

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some inmates will be released from county jails due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Judge Ben Fuller, who presides over the 19th Judicial Circuit covering Autauga, Elmore and Chilton counties, issued an administrative order that releases all inmates who are being held on a bail amount of $5,000 or less. The inmates must still appear at their next scheduled court appearance.
The order says released inmates should immediately contact their counsel to let them know of their release and for information regarding any change in their next court appearance.
This order is expected to apply to those charged with misdemeanor offenses.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.