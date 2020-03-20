Alabama now has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has confirmed 81 cases of COVID-19.
The numbers, which are updated online twice a day, rose from 78 on Thursday. The three new cases are in Shelby County and Jefferson County.
These are the numbers by county:
- Baldwin- 1
- Calhoun- 1
- Chambers - 1
- Elmore- 5
- Lee- 10
- Jefferson- 36
- Limestone- 1
- Madison- 5
- Mobile - 1
- Montgomery- 3
- Shelby- 10
- St. Clair- 1
- Talladega - 1
- Tuscaloosa- 4 Walker – 1 (unchanged)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, issued a health order Thursday that puts statewide restrictions on restaurants, hospital visitors, day cares, beaches and more.
The following will be in effect until April 5:
- All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.
- Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
- All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
- Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at the close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.
- Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
- All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
