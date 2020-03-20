Alabama state superintendent to discuss COVID-19 school waivers

Alabama School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey will file a waiver request with the U.S. Dept. of Education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on schools. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education has called a 2:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the state’s schools and student testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said in a statement announcing the news conference that the U.S. Department of Education has created an expedited process for waiving standardized assessments, as well as related accountability reporting because of the extraordinary circumstances.

Mackey said Alabama will submit a waiver Friday “requesting any and all the flexibility allowed” by the U.S. Secretary of Education’s authorization.

