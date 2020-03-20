Executive chef cooks family meals for staff following restaurant layoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six o’clock on a Friday is a prime time for dining out. But Friday, restaurants across Alabama are empty. An abrupt end to service that most even a week ago never saw coming.
Vintage Year in Old Cloverdale wrapped up its in-person dining on Tuesday. Executive Chef Eric Rivera knew he couldn’t keep his staff of more than 60 with curbside pickup only.
“It was one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve ever had to make,” Rivera said. “It was heart-wrenching. You work with these people every day, you’re with them more than you are with your own family, and they are like family.”
The swift decision allowed for his staff to apply for unemployment to stem the tide until the restaurant fully reopens.
“The state has been absolutely phenomenal with giving them essentially immediate access to apply for unemployment,” explained Rivera. “Hopefully they will get it sooner than later.”
Rivera is still cooking but now for his staff. They provide two meals a day for former workers and their families to ease the burden.
“They come in and pick up their meals every day,” he said. “We get to see them every day, touch base with them and make sure they’re doing okay, if there’s anything else that they need.”
Vintage Year started a GoFundMe emergency account for their workers should something unexpected arise during this time.
“The community has been insanely supportive of that,” said Rivera.
The most difficult aspect: not knowing when the dust will settle. It’s a question that’s never far from Rivera’s mind.
“Yes, every day,” stated Rivera. “We have to take it day by day and we just pray that we can keep the doors open, keep feeding our staff, and really just keep operating.”
Rivera is focusing on what joy he and his limited staff can still spread by using their skillset in the kitchen.
“We had somebody come in for their anniversary dinner and pick it up and they posted how amazing it was,” he said. “They said it was just pretty much the same as coming in, which was fantastic."
The ripple effect of local businesses is rarely more clear than during times like these. Rivera knows his industry isn’t the only one facing difficult times.
“We just want everybody to stick together,” he said. “We want everybody to stay engaged with one another and we’re here for you and we appreciate the help that the community has provided for us so far.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.