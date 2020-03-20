Faulkner University postpones spring graduation ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University says on-campus classes will not resume for the 2020 spring semester and that the spring graduation ceremony will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes have been made to complete the semester:
Academic
Faulkner will continue its online instruction from March 30 through the remainder of the semester.
Campus Events
All University activities and events have been canceled through the end of the semester including the annual Jamboree show, collegiate and intramural athletics, the arts, and many other campus activities.
Graduation 2020
Graduation has been postponed until Aug. 8
Campus Housing
Students who need to retrieve personal belongings will be notified by March 27 regarding the process. Students who withdraw from campus housing will be eligible for a pro-rata credit to their student account for room and board.
Residence halls remain open for those students who are unable to return home. Foodservice will remain available in accordance with the order of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.