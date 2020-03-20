Greenville determined to overcome coronavirus

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The streets in Greenville are not quite as busy, not near the traffic on you’d expect to find on a typical day in March.
“Whatever it takes to keep the people safe,” said Greenville businesswoman Ann Judah.
Still, Judah has chosen to be okay with that, a stiff upper lip in the face of a virus that has virtually disrupted all aspects of American life. By order of Gov. Kay Ivey, all restaurants must stop serving inside but can continue serving at the curb.
“To say I am not worried about it is probably not really the truth but in the long run, I am not. We gotta stay safe,” Judah said.
At the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, Chad French says they are prepared.
“I think our doctors are hopeful. We have increased our culture of safety here at the hospital," said French, CEO of the medical center.
Greenville is often a stopping point for thousands of travelers going to the beach in the spring and throughout the summer. For city leaders, the virus could not have come at a worse time. Sales tax revenues make up about half of the city’s overall budget of $14 million.
“This was going to be, I thought with the economy, our best year ever and I was excited about that. We will be working and looking at our budget to do the things we need to do because we could take a major, major hit,” said Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon.
Despite a reported case in McKenzie, the clinic in Greenville was quiet. Pam Ingram sees that a positive development.
“I think people are paying attention to what’s being told from the CDC,” said Ingram, a nurse practitioner.
“We’re also finding out that most of our citizens are listening to what they see on channel 12,” said McClendon.
No one knows for sure how long the virus will hang around or the damage it will do, but what is clear is this south Alabama town won’t let it get the best of them, taking an avenue of optimism and determination over fear.
Some quick additional notes from the mayor; Greenville City Hall is closed but employees will be working inside from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. They’ll use Friday as their clean up day to protect firefighters, police and other employees at city hall. This new schedule is in place until April 6, according to McClendon.
