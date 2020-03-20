Ivey authorizes use of Alabama National Guard on as needed basis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Should the need for their use arise, Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the activation of the Alabama National Guard in an effort to combat the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While there is no immediate need for us to deploy our Guard, I have given authorization to Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to be on standby, should our first responders and health care providers need additional support," Ivey said.
The authorization allows for Gordon to activate up to 100 guardsmen if needed.
“I want to ensure Alabamians that our National Guard stands ready to be part of this team effort to combat this invisible enemy," the governor explained. “My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state."
