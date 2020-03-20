McKenzie School students and staff possibly exposed to coronavirus

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System says students and staff at McKenzie School were possibly exposed to the coronavirus.
A parent of a student at the school tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Joseph Eiland announced in a letter to the school Thursday.
It’s unknown when the parent contracted the virus, but anyone who has been in contact with a member of the family in the last two weeks is being notified about possible exposure.
The school system is encouraging everyone who was possibly exposed to monitor themselves and their families for the following symptoms: fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath.
If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor or contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Thursday, the ADPH reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to 78. However, Butler County is not currently listed as one of the counties with a confirmed case. The state’s list is updated online two times a day.
Last week, it was announced all public schools in the state would close. Butler County Schools Superintendent Joseph Eiland says the process of disinfecting the campus before students return April 6 has already begun.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.