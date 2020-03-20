Montgomery entertainment districts closed to stop COVID-19 spread

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Friday, announced the closure of Montgomery’s two entertainment districts Friday due to the coronavirus.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state health order prohibiting all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between persons.
The city of Montgomery has two entertainment districts, both in Cloverdale.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
