Montgomery entertainment districts closed to stop COVID-19 spread

By Jahmal Kennedy | March 20, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 4:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Friday, announced the closure of Montgomery’s two entertainment districts Friday due to the coronavirus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state health order prohibiting all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between persons.

The city of Montgomery has two entertainment districts, both in Cloverdale.

If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.

