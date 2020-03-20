New details as Greenville men charged in bank robbery cases

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details are being released following the arrests of two Lowndes County bank robbery suspects Thursday.
According to Sheriff Chris West, the suspects, Hunter McPherson, 42, and Bennie Carpenter, 19, both of Greenville, robbed the Bancorp South Bank in Hayneville on Feb. 28, then targeted the First Citizens Bank in Fort Deposit on March 2.
Sheriff West said in both incidents, a masked gunman armed with a “military-style assault rifle” entered the banks and verbally threatened employees as he robbed the financial institutions.
Following the robberies, the suspect would leave the building for a waiting accomplice, and they would flee the scene in a stolen vehicle.
In both cases, the getaway vehicles were later found burning in Butler County.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, were involved in the hunt for the suspects.
The first arrest happened on March 13 when the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carpenter on unrelated charges but quickly connected him to the bank robberies.
As law enforcement pressed on with their investigation, more warrants were signed for McPherson, who was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Troy Police Department.
McPherson was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Carpenter’s transfer to the Lowndes County Jail is still pending. Both are charged with first-degree robbery, but additional charges are pending by other agencies.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.