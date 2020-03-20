Rain and rumbles return later today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy first full day of Spring! After a few days of (mostly) dry and warm weather, we are ending the workweek off on a potential wet note. Showers and a few storms are possible later on this evening, and as they pass through the area we could see a dip in temperature...
The majority of our Friday is rain-free. A mix of sun and clouds is expected, and low to mid 80s are likely.
Wet weather will be isolated at first during the afternoon, but then rain and rumbles will move in through the later afternoon and evening hours.
We cannot rule out damaging wind gusts or hail in the storms that develop during the second half of Friday; the threat is highest for our northern and western counties, as the risk will likely diminish as the line crosses the I-85 area (around 8pm).
Overall the risk will remain very low and short-lived.
Cooler air starts to flow into the state Saturday, and a few showers could linger. By Sunday, a warm-front will lift into Alabama, likely kicking off another pattern of warm and unsettled weather.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.