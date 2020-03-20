Relief fund established to help River Region nonprofits during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation and River Region United Way are partnering together to help non-profits provide needs to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the two groups announced they would be partnering together to form the Community COVID-19 United Relief Fund to support nonprofit emergency response and recovery efforts.
“We really don’t know what all the needs are going to be at this point,” Burton Crenshaw of the Central Alabama Community Foundation said. “So, we will be able to adapt. So, if nonprofits come to us and tell us what they are needing to provide back into the community.”
According to a release, the $200,000 fund will focus on 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations supporting basic needs and or health and wellness efforts related to COVID-19 and its aftermath.
"As community leaders, Burton and I know that in trying times, there’s no greater comfort than helping others and removing the focus from yourself. So that’s really the purpose for us in this process,” Jimmy Hill with River Region United Way said.
Applications for the relief fund will open on April 1 and grants will begin being awarded on April 15. The grants will be limited to $2,500 per organizations.
Requests for individual assistance are not eligible, according to a release.
If you would like to donate towards this relief fund, visit Central Alabama Community Foundation or River Region United Way.
ADPH continues to update the current number of confirmed cases online twice a day.
State officials have announced a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
