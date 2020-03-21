Are pregnant women, newborn babies at risk due to COVID-19?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With many expecting mothers heading to the hospital for deliveries, and clinics for check-ups, doctors and nurses want to make sure mothers are preventing their exposure to COVID-19.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnant women should be considered an at-risk population for COVID-19. Pregnant women are known to be at greater risk from other respiratory infections like influenza and SARS-CoV.
However, with limited research and the newness of the virus, it is too early to say for sure if millions of soon-to-be mothers face any additional threats to themselves or their unborn babies.
Expecting mother of three, Lindsey Adam, is having her fourth baby in August. Friday she found out the gender, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, her family could not come to the ultrasound appointment.
“My husband and my kids couldn’t come and that was disappointing. But beyond that I’m just taking it easy being at home, sticking around the house not doing anything so that I can stay healthy and safe and the baby can stay safe,” she said.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctor Gregory Waller is advising other pregnant ladies to do the same. Waller said pregnant women are more susceptible to infection.
"Not just COVID-19, but the flu in general, and other types of even bacterial infections they are more susceptible," said Waller. “So, we do place them in a higher risk category if they were to contract the disease and maybe at an increased risk of actually getting the disease if exposed.”
Waller said pregnant women should do what everyone should be doing and that is taking care of one another.
“Using good handwashing techniques, hand sanitizers, preferably with at least 60 percent alcohol, and keeping our distances from each other physically,” said Waller. “It would also be beneficial for pregnant ladies to avoid eating out going into public areas where exposure may be at a higher risk.”
Dr. Waller suggests for women who are 24 weeks or further into their pregnancy to continue going to their regular check-ups. But for women who are seeking a pap smear or a mammogram right now should consider re-scheduling that at a later time. At least until these COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Hospitals and clinics are taking precautions, including limiting the number of people in the delivery room to one person.
“We’re asking the families to honor this so that our babies and moms can be protected,” said Waller. “Because some people can be infected and not have a fever and still be transmitting the virus, it is still prudent to limit the visitation.”
For a pregnant mother who contracts COVID-19, transmission to the baby is uncertain right now.
“At this point, we don’t believe that COVID-19 can be transmitted in-utero. This is usually through respiratory droplets and infection after delivery,” said Waller. “Once the baby is born, if mother does have COVID-19 the baby should be immediately separated from their mother. At least for the 14-day waiting period.”
Waller said at this point there has been no documentation to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through breastmilk.
"For a mom that does not have COVID-19 and is not suspected to have it, it's certainly fine to continue for her to breastfeed her baby," said Waller. "But for the mom who has COVID-19, she would not be recommended to do that."
As far as the virus having long-term effects on the baby, Dr. Waller said that information is not known at this time.
“Long-term studies will be needed to know if those babies born to moms who had COVID-19 in earlier gestations, say the first and second trimester, whether they will have an effect on the growth of the baby or development of the baby,” said Waller. “We are prayerful that that will not be the case since it has not been shown to transmit through the placenta to the baby.”
Waller says we will probably not know the long-term effects for people who had COVID-19 during pregnancy for quite some time.
“After all of this is over with, we will start gathering more information, internationally as well, and know whether the virus had a negative impact on the pregnancy itself,” said Waller. “Currently, if the mom contracts it and becomes seriously ill it could have a negative impact just from a respiratory depressed state of the mother that could affect the baby.”
For more information on pregnant women and their exposure to COVID-19 visit the Center for Disease Control website.
