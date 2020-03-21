AU student talks about postponed graduation ceremony

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Many colleges and universities are resuming their classes online as a way to practice social distancing and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some universities have decided to postpone their commencement ceremonies as an extra precaution.
Auburn University has announced that its commencement ceremony will be postponed. A new date has not yet been released.
Destiny Charles is a senior, computer science student at Auburn University.
“When I chose my major it was super random. I just told my advisor that I liked math. She was an African-American female and she said there aren’t many of us in this career field, let me put you in this and see if you like it. After that, I just kept going. At this point, I’m a senior now so there’s no turning back,” Charles said.
Now, after years of hard work, Destiny is set to graduate in May.
“I have been thinking about graduation for the longest. This semester was supposed to be my last semester, my big semester, I was going to do everything I didn’t get to do and finally walk across that stage,” she said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, Destiny won’t be able to walk across the stage for a commencement ceremony in May, a heartbreaking reality for many graduating seniors.
“That doesn’t take away my four years that I worked super hard for. I still get the piece of paper, and I still get the job after I get that piece of paper, so I’m not too upset but it hurts, I’m not going to act like it doesn’t,” said Charles.
The postponement does, however, mean that she may have to wait to celebrate the commencement that she wanted to celebrate with others.
“We were supposed to have a graduation party and we canceled it. My family understands," said Charles. "At the end of the day, we did work hard to get where we are, to graduate. We can always have our own little ceremonies at home. I’m using my lemons to make lemonade.”
She said that she knows other seniors are upset but, things happen.
“I think people want to have someone to point the finger at, but this is a worldwide thing. It’s nobody’s fault,” she said.
Although this is not how she planned to wrap up her senior year, Destiny is looking forward to eventually walking across the stage in her cap and gown.
