Autaugaville minister prays for healing over virus on capitol steps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville minister felt the call to be the voice of reason and inspiration Friday in Montgomery.
Burdis Williams’ prayer boomed off the walls of the state capitol Friday morning.
Williams says he felt the need to pray for everyone in the fight against the coronavirus.
Williams encouraged all Americans and the world to use these challenging times to get closer to God.
Williams is the pastor of New Harmony Baptist Church in Autaugaville.
