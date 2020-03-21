30-day moratorium placed on new inmate intakes in ADOC prisons due to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an update to its inmate intake policy due to the coronavirus.
In coherence with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency, ADOC says it will not be intaking inmates from county jails for 30 days. This restriction includes, but is not limited to, new commitments, court returns, and parolees and probationers who are revoked or sanctioned to a dunk.
The ADOC says it will continue to receive inmates with severe medical or mental health conditions, subject to the usual review process by the Department’s Office of Health Services. Additional health screenings will be implemented at the facility level to ensure any inmate is not symptomatic prior to entry.
While the 30-day moratorium is in effect, ADOC says its intake procedures will be reviewed closely and intake dorm space will be assessed thoroughly. At the end of the 30-day period, the department will assess its interim intake process.
In addition, ADOC will extend both inmate yard time and snack line services at all facilities. Other protocol adjustments remain under consideration for possible implementation.
Thursday, the department of corrections announced one of its administrative employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
