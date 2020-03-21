Human skeletal remains found in Conecuh National Forest

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in the Conecuh National Forest in south Alabama.
According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, members of the U.S. Forest Service were marking timber when they stumbled upon the remains in the southern area of the county back on March 6.
Turman said the skeletal remains appear to be of an adult and that the investigation is being handled as a homicide based on recovered evidence. Details on the evidence were not released.
The sheriff’s office contacted Dr. Allysha Winburn, an Assistant Professor of Anthropology with the University of West Florida, for assistance.
Over the span of a week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, U.S. Forest Service, Covington County district attorney’s office and Dr. Winburn’s team of anthropologists conducted a thorough search of the area and excavated the remains, the sheriff said.
It’s not clear how long the remains had been there, the sheriff said, who admitted it’s been a “slow process" but added, “the investigation has been fruitful so far and we are optimistic that the identity of the person will be revealed.”
The remains have since been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for DNA testing.
