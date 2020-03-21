Hundreds of coronavirus tests administered in Tuscaloosa are unusable

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox confirmed on Friday that hundreds of coronavirus tests cannot be used.
According to the Mayor’s Twitter page, 528 of the 1043 tests were either insufficient or spoiled. ADPH is still in the process of testing 475 other samples.
“Although everyone is pouring their hearts and souls into this, its disappointing,” Maddox said in a tweet. "We must all learn quickly and we must all do better for
@tuscaloosacity and our state."
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.