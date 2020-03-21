Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they charged a man with impersonating an officer after he pulled a car over and identified himself as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that deputies saw Maurice McNeal follow a car into a parking lot and attempt to pull it over last weekend. The statement said McNeal presented two forms of identification and said he worked for the federal agency. McNeal told investigators he pulled the car over because he thought somebody inside had stolen a camera from him. The Department of Homeland Security said McNeal no longer worked for them.