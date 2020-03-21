Montgomery Zoo seeks restaurant food before it’s wasted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo may be closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but work continues behind the gates caring for all the animals. That includes the all important task of feeding hundreds of creatures!
And with the virus forcing many area businesses, particularly food establishments, to drastically scale back or close, the zoo is making a request.
Area restaurants, farmer’s markets, grocery stores, and even farmers, who have fresh food they can’t use or sell because of the pandemic’s effects, can donate it before it goes to waste!
The zoo is looking for donations of any leftover, unused, or extra produce and veggies that may be available.
“We know during this time a lot of establishments are shutting down and food, like fresh produce, is going to waste,” zoo officials said.
Those looking to make a produce donation should call Zoo Assistant Animal Care Manager, Shelli Dean, at 334-300-4022.
