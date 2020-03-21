Restaurant making most of social distancing restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery restaurant is doing all that it can to make the most of the social distancing restrictions placed on them and the customers who come in.
When it comes to the statewide social distancing restrictions, Chappy’s Deli is taking a different approach.
“We don’t have a dining room anymore, so now we’re moving to a 60′s-style carhop,” said Chappy’s Owner Jeff Barranco.
And it’s working.
“I’m kind of tired of cooking dinner, so it’s really nice to have this as an option,” said one customer.
Not only is this helping out the customers and playing within Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s restrictions, but it also means the employees get to keep their jobs as well.
“Of course, everybody’s hours are down, but everybody still has some hours to work,” said Barranco.
Barranco says they sanitize their hands in between every order, as well as one other new added feature to their delivery method.
“We’ve also added non-contact delivery. If someone says that to us, they have the receipt in the bag. The bag is sealed. Someone walks out with gloves and sets the bag in the back seat of the car," said Barranco. “They don’t touch it. And we stay within the 6-feet distance, just like we’re supposed to.”
Chappy’s isn’t the only restaurant looking to make the most out of a difficult situation. Papa John’s and Dominos announced this week they plan to hire thousands of new pizza deliverers in the coming days. WAITR, the food delivery app, is working with restaurants to offer discounts while supplying its drivers with gloves so they can provide no-contact delivery.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
