Slightly cooler for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome back, 70s! After last night’s cold front, cooler air is now ushering into the state. Many of us will see high temperatures top out in the 70s today under a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow will be even cooler, with highs staying in the lower 70s! However, if you need to get outside this weekend, today is the day to do so. Light shower activity is likely tomorrow.
Showers will linger into the first half of the day Monday, then we’ll gradually dry out. Throughout the rest of the week, rain coverage will stay minimal, and a warming trend will kick back in.
