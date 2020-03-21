Gathering size restrictions apply to weddings, funerals; exceptions possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is advising against non-work related gatherings of 25 or more persons, or gatherings of such size that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between persons.
Some may be able to get an exception to such restrictions.
While state health officers are advising against large crowds at weddings, funerals, and reunions due to the coronavirus, a specific exception may be accepted if a request is submitted:
- Funerals, Weddings and Reunions (School and Family) - Limiting the size of gatherings at such events is burdensome, but because of the increased risk of disease spread, the health order includes all gatherings. A request may be submitted in writing to the state health officer for a specific exception. These exceptions will be closely evaluated based on the ability to maintain social distancing and to limit the possibility of disease spread. It is suggested that families have private family services and hold larger services later.
These restrictions are in effect until April 5.
You can contact the state public health office at this address: The RSA Tower201 Monroe Street P.O. Box 303017 Montgomery, AL 36130-3017
