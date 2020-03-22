ADPH: 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

By WSFA Staff | March 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:27 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m., there are now 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This number is up seven from Saturday when the ADPH reported 131 cases.

These are the new numbers by county:

  • Baldwin - 2
  • Calhoun - 1
  • Chambers - 1
  • Cullman - 2
  • Elmore - 6
  • Jackson - 1
  • Jefferson - 61
  • Lamar - 1
  • Lauderdale - 2
  • Lee - 14
  • Limestone - 1
  • Madison - 12
  • Marion - 1
  • Mobile - 2
  • Montgomery - 3
  • Shelby - 17
  • St. Clair - 1
  • Talladega - 1
  • Tuscaloosa - 7
  • Walker - 1
  • Washington - 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 138

Total Deaths: 0

The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama has risen to 138. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An Alex City plant says one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus but a case for Tallapoosa County has not yet been listed in ADPH’s count. We have reached to officials for more information.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an update Friday on the statewide public health order originally issued the day before. The updated order clarifies the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, as well as child care.

[Latest headlines on the coronavirus pandemic]

If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.

