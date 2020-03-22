ADPH: 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday morning at 9:40 a.m., there are now 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
These are the new numbers by county:
- Baldwin - 2
- Calhoun - 1
- Chambers - 1
- Cullman - 2
- Elmore - 6
- Jackson - 1
- Jefferson - 61
- Lamar - 1
- Lauderdale - 2
- Lee - 14
- Limestone - 1
- Madison - 12
- Marion - 1
- Mobile - 2
- Montgomery - 3
- Shelby - 17
- St. Clair - 1
- Talladega - 1
- Tuscaloosa - 7
- Walker - 1
- Washington - 1
An Alex City plant says one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus but a case for Tallapoosa County has not yet been listed in ADPH’s count. We have reached to officials for more information.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an update Friday on the statewide public health order originally issued the day before. The updated order clarifies the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, as well as child care.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.