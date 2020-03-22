Ala. attorney general issues guidance for enforcing state health orders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has distributed new guidance to law enforcement agencies across the state on enforcing the new health orders announced last week.
The guidance pertains to the orders announced by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday, the most notable of which was a ban on all non-work related gatherings of 25 people or more.
Marshall says Alabama law dictates that anyone who is convicted of knowingly violating those orders can be charged with a misdemeanor offense. Violators could face fines of anywhere from $25 to $500.
Additionally, each day of violations can be treated as separate offenses and can be punished accordingly.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
