Alex City plant worker tests positive for COVID-19

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alex City plant says one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Saturday, in a post on Facebook, C&J Tech said one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, and that they have taken the proper steps to clean and sanitize the plant and equipment.
In the post, the company says it will resume its normal weekly work schedule on each shift Monday.
Saturday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its website to show that there are now 131 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama.
C&J Tech is located in Tallapoosa County, which is not one of the counties listed on the ADPH’s list of counties with a confirmed case.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
