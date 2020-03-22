Dothan police to enforce ADPH COVID-19 guidelines

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Dothan police want to remind the public of the guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health after calls reporting violations.
Dothan police say officers have responded to a number of party complaints which violate the rules regarding gatherings from ADPH.
“These responses not only divert resources from our regular duties but they put both the participants of the gatherings and the law enforcement officers and their families at risk of contracting coronavirus via a completely preventable route of infection,” Dothan police say.
Dothan police say the community should remember the orders from ADPH to refrain from participating in non-work related gatherings of 25 or more people.
According to Alabama state code 22-2-14, any person who knowingly violates or fails or refuses to obey or comply with any rule or regulation adopted and promulgated by the State Board of Health of this state shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not less than $25.00 nor more than $500.00 and, if the violation or failure or refusal to obey or comply with such rule or regulation is a continuing one, each day’s violation, or failure or refusal shall constitute a separate offense and shall be punished accordingly.
Dothan police say they will continue to enforce this code as regulations are made by ADPH.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an update Friday afternoon on the statewide public health order originally issued the day before. The updated order clarifies the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, as well as child care.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.