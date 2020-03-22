Family celebrates loved one’s 90th birthday amid coronavirus crisis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health officials continue to warn about the dangers of the Coronavirus particularly for those 65 years and older, which is leading to stricter restrictions at retirement communities. One family made sure they still got to celebrate their loved one at Covenant Woods as she turned 90 on Saturday.
Singing “Happy Birthday” from the Covenant Woods parking lot while Ms. Kate Larkins listened from her balcony is not how her family expected to celebrate Ms. Larkins’ 90th Birthday Saturday.
“She’s not allowed to come out and we’re not allowed to come in. It’s very frustrating because they are kind of confined to their room. The place is trying to plan activities and all, but we thought it would just be nice if we all showed up and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and tell her how much we love her," said Kathy Corrizo, Larkins’ daughter.
Angie Nobes, granddaughter of Ms. Larkins as well as Covenant Woods’ Marketing Director, says the new parameters to keep residents protected from COVID-19 have been difficult for the residents in a socially driven retirement community.
“We’re just trying to be creative in ways to fill their day and give them some happiness with so much in the news. Whatever participation we can get from family members, if they just know that they’re thinking about them and caring for them then that’s what we have to do," Nobes explained.
“It is really hard because we are very close and we see each other so many times during the week and and on the weekends, but we want everybody to be safe. We’re just trying to wash our hands and stay away from each other, talk on the phone and that’s about all you can do," said Corrizon.
So for now, Larkins’ family will continue to share their love for her from afar to help keep their family healthy.
As far as keeping up with activities for the residents, Nobes says all residents have balconies so they’ve started having local musicians come to perform for them.
