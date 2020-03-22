Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Some sheriffs ask to reduce jail population amid virus worry
PHOENIX (AP) — Concerned about the spread of coronavirus, some Arizona sheriffs are calling for the release of certain offenders from jail and urging police agencies to issue citations rather than arrest people. Fifty inmates have been released in Coconino County. Pima County's Sheriff has proposed several reduction measures, such as either releasing people jailed on probation violations or sending them to prisons. It’s unclear whether releases related to COVID-19 have occurred in Maricopa and Pima counties. At least 104 coronavirus cases have been reported in Arizona, leading to one death. None have been reported in jails and prisons.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRIBES
Tribes take measures to slow spread of new coronavirus
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes across the country are pressing the federal government for more resources to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, tribal leaders are suspending travel off reservations, closing casinos and hotels, instituting curfews in some places and strongly urging their citizens to protect the elderly. Tribes recently were included in a federal funding package for epidemiology, infection control, education and other things. But tribes say the $40 million is not enough. The federal Indian Health Service says it's talking with tribes to determine how best to dole out the money.
SALT RIVER-WATER RELEASES
SRP water releases closing unbridged crossings of Salt River
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Salt River Project says water releases from Granite Reef Dam due to heavy storm runoff will close unbridged crossings of the Salt River in the Mesa area this weekend. The SRP said it began releasing water from its two reservoirs on the Verde River on Friday to create additional storage space for more runoff, so it now needs to release water from Granite Reef Dam. The dam is located at the confluence of the Verde and Salt rivers on the eastern outskirts of metro Phoenix. According to the SRP, this month is already the wettest March on the Salt and Verde rivers' watershed since 1992.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Fate of emergency state budget plan with virus cash in doubt
PHOENIX (AP) — The fate of a rare bipartisan budget plan hammered out by the Arizona Senate will remain in doubt over the weekend after Republican House leaders refused to consider it and instead adjourned until Monday over howls of protest from minority Democrats. The action crippled plans to swiftly put cash into the hands of laid-off workers through an emergency unemployment bill - but just for a day. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday implementing many of the provisions in the unemployment bill. The order waives requirements for a one-week waiting period before benefits kick in and allows virus-quarantined workers or those caring for ill family to get benefits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VEGAS MAYOR
Las Vegas mayor, Nevada governor spar over casino closures
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodwin opposes business closures as the coronavirus spreads. She says it's a massive hit to the economy and is calling for the Nevada governor to reduce the length of his 30-day order shutting down casinos. Gov. Steve Sisolak responded strongly Friday, saying elected officials have to understand the severity of the situation and become part of the solution. Goodman says workers who rely on tourism and live paycheck to paycheck won't survive the shutdown. The American Gaming Association says more than 205,000 Nevada casino employees have been idled due to the closure of 219 commercial casinos.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-ARIZONA
Arizona governor signs small school voucher expansion bill
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that would slightly increase the reach of the state's current school voucher program and revamp how it is administered. The proposal was billed as a permanent fix to an issue that cropped up last year. That's when it was discovered that a handful of children on the Navajo Nation were illegally using vouchers to attend a private New Mexico school. Democrats said this year's measure is far more broad than a temporary fix passed last year because it lets new students attend the school or others near the border. Republican backers of the bill said it merely made permanent last year's action.
HIKER FOUND DEAD
Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Missing hiker found deceased
WIKIEUP, Arikz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a hiker from Wikieup has been dead after being reported missing after he failed to return home.The Sheriff's Office announced Friday that searchers had found 73-year-old Robert Meyers deceased. The office did not provide details on the circumstances of Meyers' death or where his body was found. The office said Meyers was last seen Sunday leaving an RV park in Wikieup to go hiking and camping for several days. He had taken a backpack, a tent and food.
DES DIRECTOR
Former health official to head Arizona social-service agency
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed the former head of Arizoia's Medicaid program as temporary director of the state's social-services agency. The governor's office announced Friday that former Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Director Tom Betlach will lead the Department of Economic Security for 75 days. The office said that's while the interim director, Health Services Director Cara Christ, leads the state's response to the coronavirus, Betlach stepped down in 2018 after heading AHCCCS for nine year. He previously served as the agency's deputy for eight years and as state budget director for five years. Christ remained as head of the Department of Health Services when she was named interim DES director last fall when Director Michael Trailor stepped down.