Opelika man dead after stabbing Saturday afternoon

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man is dead after a stabbing at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, upon receiving a 911 call about an altercation law enforcement and EMS responded to a residence on Lee Road 621 in Opelika. There, they found Joel Pouncey, 30, with apparent stab wounds.
Harris said Pouncey was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room, where he died.
Harris said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Pouncey’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a postmortem examination.
Anyone with information concerning this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.