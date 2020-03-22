State audit finds issues with City of Selma finances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama conducted a review of the City of Selma, covering the period of Oct. 1, 2015, through Aug. 20, 2019.
The state’s audit included tests for compliance with state and local laws, including city ordinances. The audit found several internal control deficiencies, such as that expenditures are being made without following the city’s processes for approving transactions and processing payments.
The audit found Selma expended in excess of $15,000 for goods and services without bidding as required by the Code of Alabama 1975, Section 41-16-50. The audit also says the city did not always expend public funds, even those considered “discretionary,” for public purposes.
The audit also found that numerous cases in the Selma Municipal Court appeared to have balances outstanding simply because there had been no follow-up with defendants to ensure amounts were collected. A report listed 2,282 cases with total balances due of $514,792.45.
To read the full audit, visit this link.
The audit recommends those charged with the management of the City of Selma should implement internal control policies and procedures to ensure the city is operating effectively, efficiently and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
