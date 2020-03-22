Troy University working to help international students

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coronavirus has forced colleges and universities across the country to close their doors to on-campus meetings. This includes class, study groups, and athletics at Troy University.
"Troy University is the International university of Alabama," said Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones. "We have close to a thousand international students on campus at any given time."
Most students from the states have somewhere to stay now that campuses are off-limits, but what about international students?
Often times, sports such as tennis, golf, and track and field have players from all over the world on their rosters. The Trojan tennis program is almost 100 percent international. You can also find international athletes listed on the softball, golf, and track and field teams.
Being so far from home with a new travel ban in place makes it difficult for these student athletes, however Jones says he’s been working closely with athletes and their families.
"What we did was we had a one-on-one conversation with our international student athletes, and whatever they wanted to do, we supported that," he said. "If they felt like they needed to go home because a travel ban was looming, we wanted them to have a direct conversation with their parents."
Jones says he is working closely with other college athletic directors from bigger conferences, such as the SEC, to learn more about what’s best for all students, emphasizing the importance of their health and safety in the school’s decision-making.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.