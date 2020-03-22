Victim transported to hospital after Montgomery stabbing

Montgomery police respond to a stabbing on North Ripley Street Saturday - March, 21, 2020. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 21, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 7:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a victim was taken to a local hospital after suffering a stab wound Saturday afternoon.

MPD Lt. Jarrett Williams says just before 4:45 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street after receiving a report of a subject stabbed.

At the scene, a man was found with a sustained a life-threatening stab wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams says there is no further information available at this time.

