Victoryland temporarily closing amid COVID-19 outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More closures have been announced in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson has closed Macon County Greyhound Park, Quincy’s 777 and Victoryland, effective immediately.
An order by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey prohibits all non-work-related gatherings of 25 or more persons or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons.
Macon County EMA officials support Sheriff Brunson’s decision, to help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic for the health and safety of Macon County citizens and all Victoryland patrons.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
