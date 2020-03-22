Widespread rain, cooler air today

By Lee Southwick | March 22, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:24 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widespread rain is moving across the state this morning. The large area of downpours and showers will continue to move from west to east through the morning and early afternoon hours. By later in the afternoon and in the evening, overall rain activity will decrease. Temperatures will be cooler with highs staying in the 60s for most.

Overnight tonight, another round of rain will start to approach our area, then slowly move through our area throughout the day Monday. During this time, we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two.

A drier and warmer pattern kicks in starting Tuesday. We can’t completely rule out a rogue shower for the rest of the workweek, but many of you will stay dry!

